North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan was collecting information on the missile, and that they have not confirmed any damage within the country related to the launch.

Japanese chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missiles have not been confirmed to have flown into Japan's territory or exclusive economic zones.

"We see there is a possibility that North Korea will step up further provocative actions, including missile launches and nuclear tests," Matsuno said. "We will continue a close cooperation with the US and South Korea over North Korea's military moves, and gather and analyse information with surveillance."

US Indo-Pacific Command said the latest launches did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to its allies, but said the North's unlawful weapons programmes had a destabilising effect.

South Korea's military "strongly condemned" North Korea, calling the repeated missile launches a grave provocation threatening the region's peace and security, and a US State Department spokesperson criticised the launches as violation of multiple United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

"The South Korea-US alliance will carry out our exercises and training as planned even if North Korea tries to hamper our Freedom Shield drills with provocations," a spokesperson for South Korea's defence ministry told a briefing.