    বাংলা

    Man arrested following gunshots at Canberra airport

    The incident has led to delays and cancellations of flights but no one was injured, according to media reports

    Reuters
    Published : 14 August 2022, 09:06 AM
    Updated : 14 August 2022, 09:06 AM

    Australian capital Canberra's airport was evacuated and a man arrested after gunshots were heard in the main terminal building, police said on Sunday.

    One person has been taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, the police said in a statement. There have been no reported injuries, it added.

    Police said CCTV footage has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for the incident.

    "The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained," the statement said.

    The police said members of the public were not allowed to got to the airport at this time. No further details were available.

    Videos posted on social media earlier in the day showed police detaining a man inside the airport as travellers look on. Media and onlookers also gathered outside the airport following the evacuation.

    The incident has led to delays and cancellations of flights, media reports said.

    RELATED STORIES
    N Korea lifts mask mandate, distancing rules after declaring COVID victory
    N Korea lifts mask mandate, distancing rules
    The North Korean government recommended those experiencing respiratory symptoms should keep wearing masks and urged people to maintain vigilance against 'abnormal things'
    Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept 1 as lockdown fears persist
    Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept 1
    The city will require all teachers and students to take nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus every day before leaving campus
    Taiwan blames politics for cancellation of global Pride event
    Taiwan blames politics for global Pride event cancellation
    The organisers have insisted the word ‘Taiwan’ of ‘WorldPride 2025 Taiwan’ be removed, the authorities say
    Hacker offers to sell data of 48.5 million users of Shanghai's COVID app
    Hacker offers 48.5 million users' data of COVID app
    The hacker with the username as 'XJP' posted an offer to sell the data for $4,000 on the hacker forum Breach Forums

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher