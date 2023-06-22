New Zealand PM disagrees with Biden, says Xi Jinping not a 'dictator'

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, ahead of his official trip to China at end of this month, said on Thursday he did not agree with US President Joe Biden's remark that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was a dictator.

"No, and the form of government that China has is a matter for the Chinese people," Hipkins told reporters.

Asked by a reporter whether the Chinese people had a say in the form of government, Hipkins said: "if they wanted to change their system of government, then that would be a matter for them."