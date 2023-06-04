    বাংলা

    Former Chinese ambassador says US must halt military deployments near China

    US deployments near China were "certainly disrespect of other countries' sovereignty, the former ambassador said

    Reuters
    Published : 4 June 2023, 05:30 AM
    Updated : 4 June 2023, 05:30 AM

    The United States should ease off military deployments close to China in an act of "good faith" if high-level defence talks between the two superpowers are to resume, a retired veteran Chinese diplomat said in Singapore on Sunday.

    Speaking on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue meeting on security, former ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai said that although the two militaries still had channels of communication, he questioned whether there was enough political will to prevent conflicts.

    "Why are they coming all the way across the ocean? To our doorsteps?" Cui said of US naval and air force deployments close to China. "They're getting too close to our territories, to our territorial waters before anything else."

    He added: "If people have such goodwill and if people act in good faith, they could always find effective ways of communication."

    Cui's remarks followed the first international speech by Chinese Minister of National Defence Li Shangfu, who told the Singapore conference that a conflict between China and the United States would bring "unbearable disaster".

    Li snubbed an invitation to hold a side meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin during the Singapore summit, which was due to end on Sunday.

    In a speech on Saturday, Austin urged a resumption of senior dialogue, saying it was a "not a reward, but a necessity".

    Both officials said they were open to talks, but regional diplomats say there is no clear sign amid tensions over Taiwan and the disputed East and South China seas, and fears over the risks of miscalculation and accidents.

    Those risks were highlighted during the weekend as China's military criticised the United States and Canada for "deliberately provoking risk" after the countries' navies staged a rare joint sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday.

    Li, who was named minister in March, remains under US sanctions put imposed in 2018 after an weapons deal with Russia.

    US deployments near China, Cui said, were "certainly disrespect of other countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity and to be more specific, they always prefer unilateral sanctions."

    He said that he nonetheless remained optimistic about relations between the two countries.

    "I hope things will improve in the coming months and years," he said. "As a matter of principle, we are always ready for more dialogue with others, including with the United States."

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, China, Apr 21, 2023.
    Myanmar's sovereignty should be respected: China
    China is a major buyer of Myanmar's resources, including jade, tin and timber, while it has occasionally had to take in refugees spilling across the border
    A commuter using his mobile phone passes an advertisement of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo at a train station in Singapore May 8, 2014.
    Oppo to shut down chip design unit
    Cost-conscious consumers continue to shy away from big-ticket purchases even after the country's lifting of zero-COVID curbs
    Workers of grid operator China Southern Power Grid inspect power cables connecting transmission towers in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China May 29, 2018.
    'Relentless' heatwaves scorch southern China
    Like many parts of Asia, China has been besieged by extreme hot weather in recent weeks ahead of summer proper in the northern hemisphere
    People use fans as they gather in a park amid a heatwave warning in Shanghai, China Jul 23, 2022.
    Asia climate woes mount as heat shatters May records
    Bangladesh was also at its hottest in 50 years, while Thailand hit a record 45C

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan