Former Chinese ambassador says US must halt military deployments near China

The United States should ease off military deployments close to China in an act of "good faith" if high-level defence talks between the two superpowers are to resume, a retired veteran Chinese diplomat said in Singapore on Sunday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue meeting on security, former ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai said that although the two militaries still had channels of communication, he questioned whether there was enough political will to prevent conflicts.

"Why are they coming all the way across the ocean? To our doorsteps?" Cui said of US naval and air force deployments close to China. "They're getting too close to our territories, to our territorial waters before anything else."