China jails six for up to 11 years in case of chained woman

A Chinese court has jailed six people for up to 11 years for the abuse of a woman whose appearance last year in an online video chained by the neck sparked a public outcry and calls for the better protection of women.

The video, which surfaced in January last year, showed the woman in an apparently confused state in the eastern province of Jiangsu. It was seen by millions, stirring debate about the treatment of women and in particular the trafficking of brides in rural areas.