    বাংলা

    China's Xi speaks with Saudi crown prince, supports Saudi-Iran talks

    Xi recently helped broker a surprise deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Middle East rivals, to restore diplomatic ties

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2023, 06:17 AM
    Updated : 28 March 2023, 06:17 AM

    China's President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, discussing a wide range of subjects including supporting follow-up talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, state media CCTV reported.

    Xi said it is hoped that the two sides will continuously improve their relations on the basis of the results of the dialogue, state media said on Tuesday.

    Xi recently helped broker a surprise deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Middle East rivals, to restore diplomatic ties.

    Continuing to promote and develop China-Saudi Arabia relations, Xi said the two countries will firmly support each other on issues involving their respective core interests.

    China and Saudi Arabia will make more contributions to promote peace, stability and development in the Middle East, Xi said, according to state media.

    RELATED STORIES
    Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud arrives to attend the APEC Leader's Informal Dialogue with Guests during the APEC 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 18 2022.
    Saudi Arabia launches new national airline
    The announcement may lead to a tougher battle for passengers, going head-to-head with regional giants Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines
    Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani talks with Minister of State and national security adviser of Saudi Arabia Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban during a meeting in Beijing, China, Mar 10, 2023.
    Iran's behaviour will be under microscope in coming months: Saudi columnists
    Abdullah al-Otaibi, in an Op-ed said Beijing could play a more effective role than 'failed' Western efforts with Tehran
    Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Minister of State and national security adviser of Saudi Arabia Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban pose for pictures during a meeting in Beijing, China, Mar 10, 2023.
    China role in Saudi, Iran deal a tricky test for US
    China's involvement in brokering the deal could have 'significant implications' for Washington, according to a US diplomat
    China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi attends a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia Feb 22, 2023.
    Saudi, Iran ties restoration a victory for dialogue: Wang Yi
    The landmark deal is a diplomatic win for China in a region where geopolitics has been dominated by the United States

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain