Why North Korea's satellite launch attempt may be 'first of many'

"Even if this satellite launch is a failure, General Secretary Kim Jong Un himself has made clear that this satellite is the first of many," he said. "This won’t be the end of those efforts."

EYES IN THE SKY

Since 1998, North Korea has launched five satellites, two of which appeared to have made it into orbit, including in its last attempt in 2016.

International observers said the 2016 satellite appeared to be under control, but there is debate over whether it sent any transmissions.

Previous space launches were widely seen as veiled weapons tests, and the US military said Wednesday's launch featured technologies related to North Korea's banned intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

But since 2016, North Korea has developed and launched three types of ICBMs, and now appears genuinely committed to placing working satellites in space. That would not only provide it with better intelligence on its enemies, but prove it could keep up with other growing space powers in the region, analysts said.

"North Korea has traditionally lacked robust strategic situational awareness capabilities, which contribute to its chronic sense of insecurity," said Ankit Panda of the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

North Korea could use such satellites to more effectively target South Korea and Japan or conduct damage assessments, he said.