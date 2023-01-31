China foreign minister seeks stronger economic ties with Saudi Arabia

China's new foreign minister Qin Gang wants to build stronger ties with Saudi Arabia and set up a China-Gulf free trade zone "as soon as possible", according to a ministry statement published late on Monday.

Qin, who was just recently named to the position, made the suggestion in a telephone conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, adding that China highly appreciates Saudi Arabia's consistent firm support on issues involving China's core interests.

He said the sides should further expand cooperation on economy, trade, energy, infrastructure, investment, finance, and high technology.