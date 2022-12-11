    বাংলা

    Australia's Wong to visit Pacific in bipartisan effort to boost ties

    Australia's foreign minister will be part of a bipartisan group of Australian politicians set to travel to Vanuatu, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau this week

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Dec 2022, 05:50 AM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2022, 05:50 AM

    Australia's foreign minister will be part of a bipartisan group of Australian politicians set to travel to Vanuatu, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau this week in a bid to bolster regional ties.

    The group comprises Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, senior government minister Pat Conroy, and their opposition counterparts, the politicians said in a joint statement on Sunday.

    Australia has been working to shore up its standing in the Pacific amid growing influence from China, which entered a security pact with the Solomon Islands in April.

    US ally Australia has for decades seen the region as largely its sphere of influence. This year, both China and Australia launched senior-level visits to the Pacific.

    The politicians said they would meet Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau, Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo and Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr.

    Discussions would cover development objectives, the "existential threat" of climate change, and key regional security issues, the politicians said in their statement.

    The group, while in Vanuatu, would attend a ceremony for the handover of a new wharf and police boat "as part of Australia’s enduring cooperation on shared regional security interests".

    "I am pleased we are ... demonstrating Australia’s enduring commitment to strengthening our Pacific partnerships and addressing regional challenges,” Wong said.

    It is the first government-led bipartisan visit to Pacific island countries since 2019, they said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pandemic control workers in protective suits sit in a neighbourhood that used to be under lockdown, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue, in Beijing, China December 10, 2022.
    Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections
    Beijing saw a sharp decrease in economic activity after rules such as regular testing were scrapped
    People hold white sheets of paper in protest over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, after a vigil for the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of COVID-19 continue, in Beijing, China, November 27, 2022.
    As China loosens COVID restrictions, protesters fear retribution
    The protests, widely seen as a tipping point to an easing in tight COVID restrictions, largely petered out in several cities after police mounted a heavy presence on streets
    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020.
    Ardern hopes to lead trade mission to China
    Ardern said New Zealand's trade and economic links with China have proven resilient, despite the challenges of COVID
    People wearing face masks cross a street, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Shanghai, China, December 8, 2022.
    As China rows back COVID curbs, virus fears spread
    Three years into the pandemic, many in China had been itching for Beijing to start to align its rigid virus prevention measures with the rest of the world

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher