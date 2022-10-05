South Korea, US fire missiles into the sea to protest 'reckless' North Korea test

South Korea and the US military conducted missile drills in response to North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan, as the United Nations Security Council prepares to meet over what was Pyongyang's longest-range test.

Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) farther than ever before on Tuesday, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover.

South Korean and American troops fired a volley of missiles into the sea in response, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday, and the allies earlier staged a bombing drill with fighter jets in the Yellow Sea.

The military separately confirmed that a South Korean Hyunmoo-2 missile failed shortly after launch and crashed during the drill, but that no one was hurt.

South Korea's military said that the missile carried a warhead but that it did not explode, and apologised for causing residents to worry.

The US military and its allies have stepped up displays of force and the White House National Security Council called the latest test "dangerous and reckless."

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned North Korea's test in the "strongest terms," the European Union called it a "reckless and deliberately provocative action", and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the launch and said it was a violation of Security Council resolutions.