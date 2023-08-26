TEPCO says seawater radioactivity within limits after Fukushima release

Initial tests showed seawater radioactivity to be below detectable levels after the release of treated radioactive water from Japan's Fukushima plant, its operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), said on Friday.

The seawater samples contained less than 10 becquerels of tritium per litre, the utility said, below its self-imposed limit of 700 becquerels. The World Health Organization has a limit of 10,000 becquerels for drinking water.

A becquerel is a unit of radioactivity.

The released water is filtered to remove most radioactive elements except for tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that must be diluted because it is difficult to separate from water.