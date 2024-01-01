    বাংলা

    Massive earthquake jolts Japan, residents evacuate coast

    The quake triggers warnings for residents to evacuate, knocking out power and disrupting flights and rail services to the affected region

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM

    A powerful earthquake and tsunami struck central Japan and its western coast on Monday, triggering warnings for residents to evacuate, knocking out power to thousands of homes and disrupting flights and rail services to the affected region.

    The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 triggered waves of around 1 metre along parts of the Sea of Japan coast with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported.

    The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama. Russia also issued tsunami warnings in its far eastern cities of Vladivostok and Nakhodka.

    Authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage and residents need to prepare for any more tremors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in comments aired on NHK.

    "Residents need to stay on alert for further possible quakes and I urge people in areas where tsunamis are expected to evacuate as soon as possible," Kishida said.

    Footage aired by NHK showed a building collapsing in a plume of dust in the coastal city of Suzu and residents in Kanazawa city cowering under tables as tremors shook their home. The quake also jolted buildings in the capital Tokyo on the opposite coast.

    More than 36,000 households had lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures, utilities provider Hokuriku Electric Power said.

    High speed rail services to Ishikawa have been suspended while telecom operators Softbank and KDDI reported phone and internet service disruptions in Ishikawa and Niigata, according to their websites.

    Japanese airline ANA turned back four planes headed to airports in Toyama and Ishikawa midair after the quake, while Japan Airlines cancelled most of the flight services to Niigata and Ishikawa regions for the rest of the day, according to TV Asahi.

    Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority said no irregularities have been confirmed at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan, including five active reactors at Kansai Electric Power’s Ohi and Takahama plants in Fukui Prefecture.

    Hokuriku's Shika plant in Ishikawa, which was located the closest to the quake’s epicentre, had already halted its two reactors before the quake for regular inspection and saw no impact from the quake, the agency said.

    A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, killing nearly 20,000 people, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Luton Town v Chelsea - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - December 30, 2023 Chelsea's Cole Palmer scores their first goal REUTERS/Ian Walton
    Chelsea withstand Luton fightback
    The expensively assembled Blues had lost their previous four Premier League away games
    Screenshot taken from Google Maps.
    Road accident kills 11 in Turkey
    The crash involved seven vehicles, including three buses and a truck on the North Marmara highway in Sakarya province, local media reports
    The Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) No. 7 reactor is seen at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Kashiwazaki, Japan May 9, 2009.
    World's biggest nuclear plant in Japan to resume path towards restart
    With capacity of 8,212 megawatts (MW), the plant has been offline since around 2011
    An aerial view shows officials wearing protective suits cull chickens at a poultry farm where officials detected highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu, in Kashima, Saga prefecture, Japan November 25, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS
    Japan to cull 40,000 birds after detecting bird flu
    The local government in Saga prefecture will cull about 40,000 birds on the farm.

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India