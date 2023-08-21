Taiwan proposes record defence budget, though spending growth slows

Taiwan's military spending will rise a modest 3.5% year-on-year to hit a fresh record high in 2024, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday as she pledged continued efforts to improve defences amid a growing China threat.

China, which views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up military and political pressure over the past three years to assert those claims, which Taipei strongly rejects.

The overall defence budget proposed by Tsai, which will need parliamentary approval, is T$606.8 billion ($19 billion), amounting to 2.5% of the island's GDP.

That would be the island's seventh consecutive year of growth in military spending, though the rate of growth will be far slower than the 14% year-on-year rise seen this year.