North Korea is developing ICBMs. What are they?

Some missiles carries only one warhead, but modern ICBMs can carry multiple warheads, each able to it a separate aimpoint, on independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs).

ICBMs can be launched from multiple platforms. Fixed launch sites such as missile silos offer more protection but are vulnerable to preemptive strikes. Mobile launchers, including submarines, heavy trucks and rails, are more difficult to detect and provide greater mobility, but are vulnerable if caught in the open.

WHO HAS THEM?

Russia, the United States, China, Britain, France and India have deployed ICBMs, either on land or at sea.

North Korea conducted the first successful test of its Hwasong-14 ICBM in July 2017.

HOW MANY ICBMS DOES NORTH KOREA HAVE?

Shortly after two successful tests of the Hwasong-14, North Korea launched a new ICBM, the Hwasong-15, in November 2017.