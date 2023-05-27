    বাংলা

    Japan PM says willing to meet Kim Jong Un over kidnappings

    Japan PM Kishida says willing to meet Kim Jong Un over kidnappings

    Kevin BucklandReuters
    Published : 27 May 2023, 09:09 AM
    Updated : 27 May 2023, 09:09 AM

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday he was willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try and resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted in the 1960s and 1970s, media reported.

    "I am determined to face Kim Jong Un directly myself, without any preconditions," Kishida said at a gathering on the issue in Tokyo, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper said. The Nikkei and Kyodo news agency carried similar reports.

    Pyongyang admitted in 2002 to kidnapping 13 Japanese citizens decades before. Five abductees and their families later returned to Japan, saying the others had died.

    However, Tokyo believes 17 Japanese were abducted, and continues to investigate the fate of those who didn't return, according to local media.

    RELATED STORIES
    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
    Japan won't join NATO, but local office considered: PM Kishida
    Kishida's comments came after the Japanese ambassador to the United States said that the US-led military pact was planning a Tokyo office
    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a bilateral meeting held by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (not pictured), on the sideline of the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, western Japan May 21, 2023.
    Japan PM Kishida eyes early election
    Kishida is keen to beef up his strength in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ahead of a leadership race next fall
    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event during the G7 summit, at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, May 20, 2023.
    China summons Japanese ambassador over actions at G7
    China Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has summoned the Japanese ambassador to register protests over "hype around China-related issues" at the G7 summit over the weekend
    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends an annual May Day rally, organised by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, commonly known as Rengo, to demand higher pay and better working conditions, in Tokyo, Japan Apr 29, 2023.
    Japan PM to visit S Korea for summit with Yoon
    Fumio Kishida is expected to visit South Korea in coming weeks and meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol on May 7 or 8, officials say

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan