Sun protection becomes all the rage in China as temperatures soar

In scorching Beijing, "facekinis" are the hottest new fashion downtown as surging temperatures shatter records.

With the mercury rising above 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) and the surface temperature soaring as high as 80C in some parts of the country, residents and visitors have taken to carrying portable fans and covering themselves up to avoid getting a tan. Some hats even have fans built in.

Facekinis, or full face masks with holes for the wearer's eyes and nose, sleeves to cover arms, as well as wide brimmed hats and lightweight jackets made out of UV-resistant fabric have become especially popular.

"Compared to before the pandemic, two or three years ago, this year is much, much better than previous years. Sales volume is definitely up a lot this year," said a salesperson, who gave her surname as Wang, in a shop that sells hats.