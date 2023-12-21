    বাংলা

    North Korea's Kim warns of 'nuclear attack' if provoked with nukes

    North Korea said this week it had tested its newest ICBM to gauge the war readiness of its nuclear forces against mounting US hostility

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Dec 2023, 06:14 AM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2023, 06:14 AM

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang would not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if an enemy provokes it with nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday.

    Kim made the remark as he met with soldiers working for the military's missile bureau and congratulated them over Pyongyang's recent launching drill of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), KCNA news agency said.

    He said the test demonstrated the loyalty and strong stand of the armed forces and was "a clear explanation of the offensive counteraction mode and the evolution of the nuclear strategy and doctrine of the DPRK not to hesitate even a nuclear attack when the enemy provoke it with nukes", KCNA reported.

    DPRK is the abbreviation for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

    North Korea said this week it had tested its newest ICBM on Monday to gauge the war readiness of its nuclear forces against mounting US hostility.

    The top diplomats of the United States, South Korea and Japan on Wednesday issued a joint statement condemning North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches and urged Pyongyang to engage in "substantive dialogue without preconditions".

    Kim said Monday's launch showed the military's high mobility and rapid attack capability, and called for efforts to further strengthen its combat efficiency, KCNA reported.

    In a separate statement, Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, condemned the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for holding a meeting over the ICBM launch, saying it was an exercise of the country's right to self-defence.

    "The UNSC should place heavy responsibility on the irresponsible behaviour and act of the US and the ROK, which have aggravated the tension on the Korean peninsula through all sorts of military provocations all year round," she said.

    ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

    The United States, South Korea and Japan staged a joint air drill involving a US strategic bomber near the Korean peninsula on Wednesday, the latest US strategic asset to be deployed as part of Washington's pledge with Seoul to boost defence readiness.

    RELATED STORIES
    People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be a long-range ballistic missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 18, 2023.
    North Korea fires ICBM-class missile
    The missile has a potential to travel more than 15,000 km, meaning it can reach anywhere in Japan and the mainland United States
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on as a rocket carrying a spy satellite Malligyong-1 is launched, as North Korean government claims, in a location given as North Gyeongsang Province, North Korea in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on November 21, 2023. KCNA via Reuters
    N Korea says interference in its satellites would be declaration of war
    Pyongyang says it will mobilise its war deterrence if any attack against its strategic assets were imminent
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Korean People's Army Air Force headquarters on the occasion of Aviation Day in North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 1, 2023.
    N Korea's Kim calls for military readiness against any 'provocation'
    Tensions on the Korean peninsula have increased since the North last month launched a spy satellite, prompting Seoul to suspend a key clause in a 2018 inter-Korean military accord
    Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at the Vostochny Сosmodrome before a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, Sept 13, 2023.
    N Korea says it won’t negotiate sovereignty with US
    Kim Yo Jong said the US showed "extreme double standards" at the UN Security Council meeting over N Korea's launch of its spy satellite

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury