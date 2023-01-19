At least 8 killed in Tibet avalanche, Chinese govt sends team to help search for survivors

At least eight people were killed following an avalanche in the city of Nyingchi in the southwestern region of Tibet, state media reported, and the Chinese government has sent a team to oversee help in recovering bodies and the missing.

The avalanche occurred on a section of road between Pai village in Mainling county and the exit of the Doxong La tunnel in Medog county at around 8 pm (1200 GMT) on Tuesday, with people and vehicles stranded, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

It was not clear how many people were missing and no further details were released by officials.