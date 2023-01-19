    বাংলা

    At least 8 killed in Tibet avalanche, Chinese govt sends team to help search for survivors

    It was not clear how many people were missing and no further details were released by Chinese government officials

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Jan 2023, 04:00 AM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2023, 04:00 AM

    At least eight people were killed following an avalanche in the city of Nyingchi in the southwestern region of Tibet, state media reported, and the Chinese government has sent a team to oversee help in recovering bodies and the missing.

    The avalanche occurred on a section of road between Pai village in Mainling county and the exit of the Doxong La tunnel in Medog county at around 8 pm (1200 GMT) on Tuesday, with people and vehicles stranded, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

    It was not clear how many people were missing and no further details were released by officials.

    Local authorities have sent 131 people and 28 vehicles to the scene overnight, the state media-backed Global Times reported on Thursday. China's Ministry of Emergency Management also dispatched a working group to Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

    As of 5:30 pm on Wednesday, emergency rescue headquarters dispatched 246 rescuers, over 70 vehicles, 10 pieces of large-scale equipment and 994 search devices to excavate a rescue passage of 350 metres (1,000 feet), the report said.

    Located at an average elevation of around 3,100 metres (9,300 feet), Nyingchi is considered "the Switzerland of Tibet" by many tourist firms.

    RELATED STORIES
    Office worker Park Sang-seon rests at a healing sleep cafe in Seoul, South Korea, January 12, 2023.
    S Korean workers may suffer as govt proposes flexible overtime rules
    Government wants to allow people to work up to 69 hours a week and bank overtime hours in exchange for time off
    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses members of the media during a joint news conference hosted with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, following their annual Leaders’ Meeting, at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices in Sydney, Australia, July 8, 2022.
    Reaction to Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation announcement
    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she would step down no later than Feb 7
    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia, July 7, 2022.
    Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down
    Ardern's term will conclude no later than Feb 7
    Staff members, wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stand near a screen displaying an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping, inside a media hotel for journalists covering the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China October 19, 2022.
    China's Xi frets about COVID in rural areas
    Clinics in rural villages and towns are being fitted with oxygenators, and medical vehicles have also been deployed to places considered at risk

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher