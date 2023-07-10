    বাংলা

    Six killed in kindergarten attack in China; suspect detained

    One person has been injured. Police say they are investigating the incident

    Published : 10 July 2023, 05:38 AM
    Updated : 10 July 2023, 05:38 AM

    A 25-year-old man was suspected of attacking a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province on Monday killing six people and injuring one, police said.

    Media reported the attack in Lianjiang county was a stabbing. The suspect, with the surname Wu and from Lianjiang, had been detained, police said, adding they were investigating.

    No other details were immediately available.

    The incident was the top-trending discussion on the Weibo, social media platform, with 130 million views as of 12:20 pm (0420 GMT).

