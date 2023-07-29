Weaker Doksuri drenches north China, Beijing evacuates thousands

Rain soaked northern China on Saturday as Doksuri, one of the strongest storms to hit the country in years, prompted thousands to evacuate in Beijing after pummelling the Philippines and Taiwan, and lashing China's coast.

A broad area encompassing the capital faces medium to high risk of rainstorm disasters over the coming three days, China's national forecaster said. Thunderstorms in the capital were forecast to peak on Saturday.

As the storm rolls inland, cumulative rainfall of 100 mm (4 inches) or more was forecast over 220,000 square km (85,000 square miles), potentially affecting 130 million people.