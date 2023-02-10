In ageing China, a call for 'bold' steps to cut cost of having babies

Yang's comments were published in the latest issue of NHC-managed magazine, Population and Health, the Paper said.

China was for decades preoccupied with the prospect of runaway population growth and imposed a strict one-child policy from 1980 to 2015 to keep numbers in check.

But now the population has started shrinking and India is about to become the world’s most populous country.

China's National Bureau of Statistics reported a drop of some 850,000 people for a population of 1.41175 billion in 2022, the first decline since 1961, the last year of China's Great Famine.

The birth rate last year was just 6.77 births per 1,000 people, down from a rate of 7.52 births in 2021 and marking the lowest birth rate on record.

Much of the demographic downturn is the result of the one-child policy as well as high education costs that have put many people off having more than one child or having any at all.

U.N. experts see China's population shrinking by 109 million by 2050, more than triple the decline of their previous forecast in 2019.

Some steps are being taken.

Health authorities in the Sichuan province said in January they would allow unmarried people to raise a family and enjoy benefits reserved for married couples from Feb 15.

Separately, some provinces including Shaanxi announced this week that they would give up to 5,000 yuan ($735.29) to sperm donors to boost sperm banks.