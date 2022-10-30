How Halloween parties turned deadly in popular Seoul district





He felt less sympathetic towards those who continued trying to push their way through the crowd, often complicating the task of rescue workers who told the throng to remain calm and in place.



"I'm upset against them because they pushed everyone and they didn't realise," he said.



Videos shared on social media showed a pile of bodies wedged between buildings, some at the bottom appearing unconscious, while others reached out to emergency workers who struggled to free them from the crush.



"A person right next to me fell, but then people behind me continued to push me, then more people fell down and kinda piled up on one another," said a 30-year-old graduate school student from Seoul. "I screamed at people who were pushing me: 'Don’t push! People fell!'"



One woman said her daughter, pulled from the crush of people, survived after being trapped for more than an hour.



Moon, the young man who witnessed victims on the street, said onlookers appeared to add to the confusion as they sought to help friends.



"There were some people who tried to forcibly cross the police line saying they have friends over there, and they were dragged out by police," Moon said.



Authorities had predicted up to 100,000 people would join the festivities, the first without major COVID 19-related restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020, but witnesses said it was hard to detect a major police presence amid the throngs of people.



"Many people gather for Halloween every year but there were just so many last night, incomparably more than before COVID, so I could not identify who are police and who are not among the crowd," said a woman in her 20s who said she lived in the neighbourhood but declined to give her name.



Personal belongings and other debris were scattered across the area, with firefighters administering CPR to people lying in the street and police fighting to keep crowds back, social media footage showed.



"I managed to escape the scene," the graduate student said. "But if I'd stayed there just a few more minutes, then I would not have made it out, but would have died there."

