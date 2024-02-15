India ministers, farmer unions to hold talks aimed at ending protests

"We are going to the meeting in a completely positive mood and with complete faith that some solution will be found," Pandher told news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

The meeting will be the third between the unions and the government this month. Earlier talks failed to secure a government commitment to provide support prices, which spurred the farmers to go ahead with their "Delhi Chalo", or "Let's go to Delhi", march.

Pandher said that if these talks fail, the farmers should be allowed to protest in peace. In addition to tear gas, authorities have set up barricades some 200 km (124 miles) away from the capital, and deployed riot police and other security forces, to stop the march.

Several unions have threatened to stop trains in several parts of Punjab for four hours on Thursday to protest against the police action.