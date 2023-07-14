Singapore property tycoon cooperating with anti-graft agency

A Singapore-based property tycoon known for bringing Formula One races to the city-state is cooperating with the anti-graft agency in a case launched earlier this week involving the transport minister, his company said on Friday.

The Singapore-listed Hotel Properties Ltd said in a statement no charges had been filed against its managing director Ong Beng Seng, adding that he was asked by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to provide information on his interactions with transport minister S Iswaran.

Contacted by Reuters, the CPIB said it had no immediate comment on the issue.

The CPIB earlier this week said it had launched an investigation into Iswaran, but did not provide further details. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday said he had instructed Iswaran to take aleave of absence until the investigations were completed.