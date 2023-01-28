New Zealand's Auckland starts clean-up after deadly flash floods

Authorities in New Zealand's biggest city, Auckland, began mopping up on Saturday after torrential rains brought flash flooding and evacuations, with at least two people confirmed dead and two missing in the widespread inundation.

A state of emergency remained in place in the city of 1.6 million people on New Zealand's north island as the rains eased after Friday's flooding in the north, northwest and west.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, less than a week in office, flew by helicopter over the city before touring flood-hit homes.

"The level of devastation in some areas is considerable," Hipkins told reporters, describing the event as "unprecedented" in recent memory.

Daylight revealed the impact of the storm, caused by warm air descending from the tropics, sparking heavy rain and thunderstorms, said Auckland Emergency Management, part of the city's council.

"Auckland was clobbered on Friday – Auckland's wettest day on record – and today we start the clean-up," the agency's duty controller, Andrew Clark, said in a statement, urging caution for residents returning home to survey flood damage.

While heavy rain had eased, another period of downpours was possible on Sunday, the national weather forecaster said.

Showers were "dotted around Auckland" with some heavy west of the city, Auckland Emergency Management tweeted, while warning residents to "stay safe" amid the emergency.

"We're not out of this yet. Heavy rain returns tomorrow," the agency wrote on the social media platform.