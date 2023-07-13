N Korea says longest test launch was latest Hwasong-18 ICBM

North Korea tested its latest Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, its state media reported, saying the weapon is the core of its nuclear strike force and a warning to the United States and other adversaries.

The launch, reported at the time by militaries in South Korea and Japan, was condemned by the US and leaders in Seoul and Tokyo, among others.

The United Nations Security Council, which has passed resolutions banning North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons development, will meet publicly on Thursday to discuss the missile launch.

The Hwasong-18 was first flown in April. It is the North's first ICBM to use solid propellants, which can allow faster deployment of missiles during a war.

"The test-fire is an essential process aimed at further developing the strategic nuclear force of the Republic and, at the same time, serves as a strong practical warning" to adversaries, state news agency KCNA said.