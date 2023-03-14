Taiwan says it hopes to bring back soldier who went to China

Taiwan's defence minister said on Tuesday that the government is investigating the disappearance of a soldier serving on an offshore island who has been found in China, and vowed to bring him back.

Speaking to reporters at parliament, Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said: "We certainly hope to bring him back home. So how will we get him back? There are alternative channels we are pursuing."

He did not elaborate on those channels.

The minister denied what he called rumours that the soldier had fled from abusive treatment by the military.

When asked whether there was any risk that the missing soldier could disclose classified military deployment and location information, he replied, "Regardless of whether he has any such capability, which we neither confirm nor deny, we would not need to make any large-scale strategic adjustments to mitigate any information provided by this one individual."