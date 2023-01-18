Make it easier to raise children say many Chinese after population falls

"Our parents think if they have more children, they can get more care when they grow old. But the younger generation don't think the same anymore, they have a different mentality. They think raising one child is already very tiring."

China’s stringent zero-COVID policies that were in place for three years have caused further damage to the country’s demographic outlook, population experts said.

China is one of the most expensive places to raise a child, beaten only by South Korea, according to the Beijing-based YuWa Population Research.

In a study published last year, the think tank compared the cost of raising a child to the age of 18 years relative to the multiples of GDP per capita for different countries.

In Australia it was 2.08 times, 2.24 times in France, 2.91 times in Sweden, 3.64 times in Germany, and 4.11 times in the US.

By comparison, north Asian countries were the costliest, with Japan 4.26 times, China 6.9 times and South Korea 7.79 times. They were also ranked far lower for gender equality by the World Economic Forum versus countries such as Finland and Norway where birth rates were rising. A key root cause of low birth rates is gender inequality, demographers said.

The governments in South Korea and Japan have also introduced measures aimed at encouraging people to have children, but there is still plenty of resistance to starting a family.

“The biggest reason is people don't seem to be able to afford the cost or time spent giving birth and raising children,” Yu Hyun-su, a 23-year-old South Korean college student, said in Seoul.

India may have already overtaken China to become the world's most populous nation. UN experts predicted last year that India would have a population of 1.412 billion in 2022, and had been expecting the South Asian nation to overtake China this year.

On the streets of the Indian capital, some people felt that the government needed to take steps to tame the population growth, though it is already slowing.

"They should bring out some rules and regulations," said New Delhi resident Azhar Khan. “When the country’s population is in control, then only we can develop further.”