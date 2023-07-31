    বাংলা

    Typhoon Doksuri: Thousands flee their homes as heavy rain lashes Beijing

    Heavy rain continued to fall in the capital as well as Hebei, Tianjin and eastern Shanxi

    Reuters
    Published : 31 July 2023, 02:38 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 02:38 AM

    Beijing recorded its heaviest rainfall this year as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri passed through China's capital on Monday, forcing over 31,000 people to evacuate their homes in the city, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

    Heavy rain continued to fall in the capital as well as Hebei, Tianjin and eastern Shanxi as Doksuri dissipated over northern China, the China Meteorological Administration said.

    Doksuri is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and caused widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

    Average rainfall in Beijing overnight reached 140.7 mm (5.5 inches), with the maximum recorded rainfall in Fangshan area hitting 500.4 mm (19.7 inches), according to the city's observatory. Rains in the southern and western areas were expected to be heavier early Monday.

    There was no reported damage or casualties, state media said.

    Work was halted on more than 4,000 construction sites, almost 20,000 buildings were inspected for damage, and scenic spots in the city were closed, media reported.

    While Doksuri continues to taper off, forecasters warned that typhoon Khanun was approaching and was set to strike China's densely populated coast this week.

    Authorities said Khanun could inflict further damage to corn and other crops that have already been hit by Doksuri.

    RELATED STORIES
    Paramilitary police officers evacuate residents stranded by floodwaters in Xincuo town of Fuqing city, after Typhoon Doksuri made landfall and brought heavy rainfall in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, Jul 29, 2023.
    Northern China faces Doksuri floods as south mops up from storm
    Doksuri prompted thousands to evacuate in southern province Fujian, which suffered over 3.1 billion yuan in direct economic losses due to the typhoon
    An aerial view shows flooding in Fuzhou after Typhoon Doksuri made landfall and brought heavy rainfall, in Fujian province, China Jul 29, 2023.
    Doksuri drenches China, Beijing evacuates thousands
    Rain soaked northern China as the storm prompted thousands to evacuate in Beijing after pummelling the Philippines and Taiwan
    Members of the Philippine Coast Guard remove a fallen tree from a road following the onslaught of Typhoon Doksuri in Buguey, Cagayan province, Philippines, July 26, 2023.
    Rain hits northern China as Typhoon Doksuri rolls inland
    Doksuri is the most powerful typhoon to hit China this year and the second-strongest to hit the southeastern province of Fujian since Typhoon Meranti in 2016
    Empty streets are seen during the annual evacuation drill in Taipei, Taiwan Jul 24, 2023. REUTERS
    China, Taiwan brace for impact as typhoon Doksuri nears
    The typhoon is expected to make landfall on the Chinese mainland somewhere between Fujian and Guangdong provinces on Friday

    Opinion

    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava