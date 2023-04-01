China's Xi says ties with Singapore set benchmark for region

Relations between China and Singapore have set a benchmark for countries in the region, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during talks in Beijing on Friday.

China is willing to work with Singapore in further building new "channels" by land and sea, Xi told Lee, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

During the meeting, Xi said hegemony and bullying must be opposed and that no other nation should be allowed to deprive Asian people of their right to pursue a better life, without naming any third country.