China reports 1,848 new COVID cases for Sept 3 vs 1,988 day earlier

Mainland China reported 1,848 new coronavirus cases for Sept 3, of which 384 were symptomatic and 1,464 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compared with 1,988 new cases a day earlier, of which 502 were symptomatic and 1,486 were asymptomatic infections that China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 244,708 cases with symptoms.