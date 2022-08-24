    বাংলা

    Japan to push for next-generation nuclear power

    The move could mark a turnaround for Japan, which has kept most of its nuclear reactors idled in the decade since Fukushima disaster in 2011

    Reuters
    Published : 24 August 2022, 04:21 AM
    Updated : 24 August 2022, 04:21 AM

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to call for development of new-generation nuclear power plants, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday, as soaring energy prices have eased some of the longstanding resistance to the power.

    Kishida is expected to announce the new plan during the Green Transformation (GX) conference to be held later on Wednesday, the newspaper said without citing sources.

    The move could mark a turnaround for Japan, which has kept most of its nuclear reactors idled in the decade since a massive tsunami triggered a disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant in 2011.

    Public opinion had broadly opposed nuclear restarts following the Fukushima disaster, but the tide has shifted given rising fuel prices and a hot summer that spurred calls for energy-saving.

    RELATED STORIES
    China battles forest fires as fears linger over harvest
    China battles forest fires as fears linger over harvest
    Officials warn that temperatures are rising faster in China than in the rest of the world and a record-breaking heatwave has raised concern about its ability to adapt to rapid climate change and conse ...
    Taiwan saw off China before and retains resolve to defend itself, president says
    Taiwan retains resolve to defend itself: president
    US House Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taipei has heightened regional tensions, with Beijing staging war games near the island to express its anger
    China says COVID has exacerbated decline in births, marriages
    COVID has exacerbated decline in births, marriages: China
    Many women are continuing to delay their plans to marry or have children, it said, adding that rapid economic and social developments have led to "profound changes"
    Chinese city shortens mall hours due to heat-induced power shortages
    China city shortens mall hours due to power shortages
    Chongqing is shortening the opening hours of its malls from Monday due to an ‘urgent’ power supply situation caused by a recent heatwave

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher