Thousands rally for 'Invasion Day' protests on Australia Day holiday

Amid the debate, some companies have adopted flexibility around observance of the holiday. Australia's largest telecoms company, Telstra Corp Ltd, this year gave its staff the option to work on Jan. 26 and take another day off instead.

"For many First Nations peoples, Australia Day ... marks a turning point that saw lives lost, culture devalued, and connections between people and places destroyed," Telstra chief executive officer Vicki Brady wrote on LinkedIn.

Many of Australia's 880,000 or so Indigenous people out of a population of 25 million lag behind others on economic and social indicators in what the government calls "entrenched inequality".

This year's holiday comes as Albanese's centre-left Labour Party government plans a referendum on recognising Indigenous people in the constitution, and requiring consultation with them on decisions that affect their lives.

The government plans to introduce legislation in March to set up the referendum that will take place later this year, as the Indigenous voice shapes as a key federal political issue.

The constitution, which came into effect in January 1901 and can't be amended without a referendum, does not refer to the country's Indigenous people.

One of the people at Sydney's protest, Abi George, said it was not a happy day for all Australians, especially Indigenous people.

"Nobody's got the right to celebrate genocide," she said.

Another protester, Vivian Macjohn, said the rally against the national day was a show of support for Indigenous people.

"I think it's important that we show up and we mourn with them and stand in solidarity," she said.