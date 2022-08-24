China's jobless turn to car boot sales as COVID-hit economy stalls

JOBLESS YOUTH

China's economy barely grew in April-June. Youth unemployment has remained high, reaching a record 19.9% in July, the fourth month in which the rate had broken records.

Pan, 25, closed his bar in Shenzhen after a COVID outbreak in March, saddling him with over 100,000 yuan in debts.

"I was pretty down, and one night, my fiancée Annie, wanting to cheer me up, took me to a watering hole in a quiet area with warm, faint lights and soft music," he said.

That was when he saw a couple selling liquor at an outdoor stall, inspiring him to do the same - but from his Tesla.

"My best friend lent me 3,000 yuan, which became the initial investment for our pop-up liquor shop," Pan said.

Pan and Annie ran out of money in their first week, but their determination paid off, with daily revenues since climbing as high as 7,800 yuan.

"In the future, we plan to travel the country with our Tesla and sell liquor from the boot of our car in cities we enjoy the most," said Pan.

'PENNILESS'

Policymakers, in tacit admittance jobs are harder to come by, have encouraged "flexible" employment in the informal economy.

Even Beijing, which has long regarded makeshift market-places as beneath the capital, is closing an eye to car boot sales.

Liu, 30, used to make a living teaching Beijing kids how to solve the Rubik's Cube, but after in person learning was shuttered due to COVID-19, she became "penniless".

She now sells coffee from the back of her small van and hopes her small business will pull her out of her financial straits.