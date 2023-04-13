South Koreans fighting drug addiction find few rehab options

Every Saturday a group of young South Koreans gathers in Incheon just west of Seoul to talk about their battles with drug abuse, seeking sympathy and support in often emotional exchanges.

The free midday therapy sessions are organised by Choi Jin-mook, who fought addiction for more than 20 years before becoming a counsellor and advocating for a shift in South Korea's drugs policy towards treatment and away from punishment.

Choi, 48, began taking nonprescription cough medicines at age 17 and was jailed for marijuana in his 20s. In and out of prison for 15 years, he turned to meth and stronger drugs before another addict-turned-counsellor led him to an "awakening".

"I thought I would be a normal person when I got out of prison, but there I learned more about drugs instead of getting treatment," Choi said.

"I just couldn't break away from the fetters."

South Korea has only six drug rehabilitation centres, according to Choi, including just two run by the food and drug safety ministry. In comparison, Japan - with 126 million people to South Korea's 52 million - has about 90 rehab centres.

The centre Choi heads is one of three set up 10 years ago with funding from Japan. The centres run on a Japanese model and hire only former addicts to provide care and counselling.