China satellite launch causes pre-election political storm in Taiwan

Taiwan's presidential office said it did not consider the launch of a Chinese satellite whose rocket flew over southern Taiwan an attempt at interference ahead of a presidential election on Saturday, as the issue sparked a political storm on the island.

On Tuesday, the government issued a mistaken air raid alert after the Chinese rocket carrying a science satellite flew over southern Taiwan at an altitude of more than 500 km (310 miles).

The defence ministry later apologised for the wrong translation in English which used the word "missile".

Taiwan's presidential office, responding to questions on whether it considered the satellite launch election interference, said it did not think there was a political motive.

"After the national security team has analysed the overall relevant information and taken into account the evaluation of the information of various international allies, political attempts can be ruled out," it said in a statement issued shortly before midnight on Tuesday.