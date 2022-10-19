Flooded Australian towns ready levees, sandbags ahead of more rain

Residents in flood-hit Australian towns ramped up efforts to build levees and sandbag homes on Wednesday ahead of more rain, although authorities said the expected storms could be milder than last week's, bringing relief as recovery operations begin.

Forecast rainfall across Victoria state is unlikely to trigger more major flooding, although parts of Australia's east are likely to receive up to 100 mm (4 inches) of rain over the next five days, roughly a tenth of a year's total for some areas, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

"The expected rainfall over coming days is not expected to be anywhere near as widespread or as intense or as heavy, and as a result of that we're not expecting a return to major flooding," said Kevin Parkins, a meteorologist at the Bureau.

Flood waters are still rising around several inland towns in Australia's two most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria, with officials urging residents to evacuate before they are cut off.