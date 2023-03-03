Global asset managers in China grapple with fraudulent investor schemes

Global asset managers that have been opening shop in China are grappling with rampant scams where online fraudsters dupe investors with juicy returns using their brands and logos, a practice known in the market as "pig butchering".

Fidelity International and Neuberger Berman, which are launching their maiden mutual fund products in China, say they are battling cheaters who use their trademarks to raise money illegally via the Internet and social media.

Other new entrants including Van Eck and Alliance Bernstein have also fallen victims to tech-savvy swindlers who play cat-and-mouse games with the police.

Such scams have become so widespread that China's securities regulator issued a rare statement on Thursday cautioning investors against fund-raising schemes purporting to be from foreign asset managers.

The online rackets add reputational risks for global asset managers already suffering from trademark disputes, geopolitical worries, and cut-throat competition in China.

The popularity of such scams - named after the practice of fattening a pig before slaughter - shows how many investors are starved for returns in an economy with limited allocation options, and that the cost of online cheating in China is low.