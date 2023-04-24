South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs

Throngs of people have been milling seemingly aimlessly around the forecourt of a museum in central Seoul, brushing silently past each other with heads bent toward smartphones while fingers frantically tap screens - in the latest money-making trend.

Walking 10,000 steps, completing tasks such as subscribing to social media, or just tapping the screen when other users are nearby can generate up to 10 cents a time for users of financial services app Toss from South Korean startup Viva Republica.

The viral campaign has seen Toss become a frontrunner in a trend where businesses win users through cash- and points-offering loyalty apps, which have risen in popularity in an economy with high youth unemployment and surging inflation.

As many as three in four adults earn cash through such applications, showed a recent survey by job portal Incruit.