Hong Kong's Lee touts 'China advantage' to rebuild city's image as financial hub

Hong Kong leader John Lee on Wednesday pitched the city's connection with China in an address to some of the world's top financial executives, as he strives to rebuild the Chinese territory's COVID-hit image as a major financial hub.

Chief Executive Lee told the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit that the city would continue working towards lifting COVID restrictions.

The conference is the biggest corporate event in the city since Hong Kong shut its borders in 2020 and put in place rolling restrictions to combat COVID-19. Those measures have badly hit its economy and have resulted in exodus of talent.

Some of the world's biggest banking bosses, including Goldman Sachs' David Solomon and Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, are in Hong Kong for the first time in almost three years for the summit.

For foreign financial firms operating in China and Hong Kong, the summit comes as they navigate tensions between the United States and China while a depleting pool of talent in what is touted as "Asia's world city" is creating a major challenge.

"Hong Kong remains the only place in the world where the global advantage and the China advantage come together in a single city," Lee told roughly 250 summit participants, mostly comprising of local financial executives.