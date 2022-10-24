Taiwan to boost energy inventories amid China threat

Tseng Wen-Sheng, one of Taiwan's deputy economy ministers, told Reuters in an interview the government is ramping up its natural gas and coal inventories, part of President Tsai Ing-wen's push to strengthen the island's "resilience" in an emergency amid growing global geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

"When it does happen, we need to be able to undertake pressure to a certain degree," Tseng said, answering questions on the prospect of a Chinese blockade or attack on trade-reliant Taiwan, which imports 98% of its energy.

By building new storage facilities across Taiwan, he said, the ministry is planning to raise natural gas inventories to more than 20 days by 2030, up from the current level of 11 days.