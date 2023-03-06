Taiwan warns of China military's 'sudden entry' close to island

Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned on Monday the island has to be on alert this year for Chinese military's "sudden entry" into areas close to its territory amid the rising military tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent years, including almost daily Air Force incursions into the island's air defence identification zone.

However, Taiwan has not yet reported any incident of Chinese forces entering its contiguous zone, which is 24 nautical miles (44.4 km) from its coastline.

Answering questions from a lawmaker in parliament, Chiu said the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) might find excuses to enter areas close to Taiwan's territorial air and sea space as the island steps up its military exchanges with the United States, to Beijing's ire.