    Flooding caused by heavy rain kills 16 in western China

    At least 36 others are missing after heavy and sudden downpours caused flooding in the western Chinese province of Qinghai

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2022, 06:32 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2022, 06:32 AM

    Flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the western Chinese province of Qinghai has killed 16 people, state media reported on Thursday, with an additional 36 missing.

    Heavy and sudden downpours in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, population 403,368, of Qinghai province started late Wednesday, causing flooding on the mountains and triggered landslides, according to China's state broadcaster CCTV.

    Rivers changed courses and flooded villages and towns. More than 6,200 people were affected by the flood.

    Local government has sent a rescue team of 2,000 people and more than 160 vehicles for disaster relief.

    Since June, China has been grappling with extreme weather from heatwaves to historic floods. The government has blamed climate change, which it says will increasingly affect the economy and society.

