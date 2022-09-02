China's Shenzhen extends COVID curbs but stops short of full lockdown

Some districts of China's southern tech hub Shenzhen extended curbs on public activities, dining out and entertainment venues on Friday, but city officials stopped short of a full lockdown as they try to rein in rising COVID cases.

Restrictions in the central business district of Futian and Longhua, home to a major campus of Apple Phone assembler Foxconn, have been extended until Sunday, while residents in several areas across the city were asked to work from home if possible.

Curbing activities of tens of millions of people intensifies the challenges for China to cushion the economic impact of its "dynamic-zero" COVID policy that has kept its borders mostly shut to international visitors, and made it an outlier as other countries learn to live with the coronavirus.

Most of Shenzhen's nearly 18 million population is now under COVID controls amid the city's most serious outbreak since spring. But unlike its swift decision in March to lock down the city to fight community infections, Shenzhen has taken a more considered approach in the current flare-up since late August.