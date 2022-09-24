Why Japan is divided over Shinzo Abe's state funeral

Some opposition lawmakers are boycotting Tuesday's state funeral and a man set himself alight in an apparent protest against the $12 million event, to be attended by foreign dignitaries including US Vice President Kamala Harris and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here is what you need to know about why the funeral for Abe - Japan's divisive but longest-serving premier - has become a lightning rod for public anger.

WHY ARE PEOPLE OPPOSED?

Opposition has largely been fuelled by revelations of links Abe and his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) had to the Unification Church, which became widely known after he was gunned down on the campaign trail in July.

The suspect in the shooting accused Abe of promoting the group, which critics call a cult due to its mass weddings and aggressive fund-raising tactics. The suspect said the church had impoverished his family, according to police.

Since then an investigation by the LDP has concluded that 179 of its 379 lawmakers had interacted with the church.