    বাংলা

    After long drought, China plots ambitious water infrastructure push

    Chinese provinces are planning to spend billions of dollars on ambitious water infrastructure as they try to fend off the growing impact of extreme weather on agriculture and hydropower

    David StanwayReuters
    Published : 1 Sept 2022, 06:34 AM
    Updated : 1 Sept 2022, 06:34 AM

    After a record heatwave parched large areas of the Yangtze basin, Chinese provinces are planning to spend billions of dollars on new water infrastructure as they try to fend off the growing impact of extreme weather on agriculture and hydropower.

    The prolonged drought in southwest China has exposed the vulnerability of hydropower-dependent regions such as Sichuan to falling water levels and disrupted electricity transmission to other parts of the country.

    With per capita water supplies already only a quarter of the global average, authorities are also concerned about the impact of low rainfall on the upcoming autumn harvest, with some suggesting 20% of China's crop could be affected.

    Drought-hit regions have been digging emergency wells and deploying firefighters and cloud-seeding rockets to irrigate crops, but governments are also turning to larger, long-term water infrastructure.

    "Because of the strong extremes, and the worsening of both floods and droughts, the ability to store and transfer water becomes very important," Mao Liuxi, an expert with the China Meteorological Administration, told a recent teleconference.

    The Ministry of Water Resources has already approved 25 big projects this year, with total investment of 1.7 trillion yuan ($246 billion).

    Central China's Hubei province, hit hard by the Yangtze drought, began construction of 18 giant water projects on Wednesday, and plans to spend 176 billion yuan over 2021-2025.

    Last month, southwest China's Yunnan also began work on four big water storage projects with a combined investment of 211.8 billion yuan.

    China has long relied on large-scale infrastructure projects to control its rivers. The giant Three Gorges Dam was designed not only to generate electricity but also to regulate the flow of the Yangtze, on which around a third of the population depends.

    China has also been building the ambitious South-North Water Diversion Project, with channels now in place in eastern and central China to use Yangtze waters to replenish the arid north.

    "There's a mentality that there's always an engineering, infrastructure solution," said David Shankman, a geographer with the University of Alabama who studies China's water system.

    "They are trying to plan for the exceptional, but you can't predict the future."

    DAMMING THE YANGTZE

    With around 80% of Sichuan's energy supplies coming from hydropower, the drought forced authorities to shut down industries and ration power for households.

    In response, China's energy bureau said it would build more grid infrastructure and develop alternative energy sources. It also vowed to speed up the construction of more dams on the Yangtze's upper reaches.

    In theory, the construction of more upstream hydropower plants, particularly in parts of Tibet where melting ice in spring and summer could be diverted into reservoirs, could help even out seasonal water flow changes.

    China already stores huge amounts of water in its giant reservoirs, and says they serve an important function in limiting flood damage during rainy seasons.

    But critics say the projects are costly, environmentally damaging and remain at the mercy of unpredictable weather.

    "If you're anticipating droughts, you want to have the highest water capacity, but in anticipation of severe floods, you want to have the lowest water level you can have," said Shankman, adding the situation is further complicated by the need to retain enough water to generate electricity.

    Zhou Jinfeng, Secretary General of the China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation (CBCGF), an environmental group, says the construction of giant water projects has already severely disrupted the Yangtze's natural habitats and hydrological functions.

    "Water engineering projects are neither the best solution, nor the only solution," he said.

    Also Read: China's scorching southwest extends power curbs as drought, heatwave continue

    Also Read: China's farmers struggle to save crops as heatwave, drought drag on

    Also Read: China issues first national drought alert, battles to save crops in extreme heatwave

    Also Read: China's drought could last until Sept as it races to protect harvests

    Also Read: Europe facing its worst drought for 500 years: study

    RELATED STORIES
    Taiwan president says she looks forward to producing 'democracy chips' with US
    Taiwan president looks forward to producing 'democracy chips' with US
    Taiwan has been keen to show the US that it is a reliable friend as a global chip crunch impacts auto production and consumer electronics
    Australia needs workers but a million are stuck at the door
    Australia needs workers but a million are stuck
    A blowout in visa processing times in Australia has left about a million prospective workers stuck in limbo, worsening the acute staff shortages
    Taiwan vows to 'counter-attack' if China's forces enter its territory
    Taiwan vows to 'counter-attack' if China's forces enter its territory
    Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, has held military exercises around the island this month in reaction to US House Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taipei
    China sets October start for congress seen as Xi coronation
    China sets October start for congress seen as Xi coronation
    Party to reshuffle leadership for next five years and Xi Jinping expected to remain as China's top leader

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher