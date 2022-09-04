Australia indicates support to boost temporary skilled migrants' pay

Australia is in favour of lifting the income threshold for some temporary migrants, Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor said on Sunday, as the government works to plug widespread staff shortages across the country.

The issue of skilled migration was a focus at this week's government jobs summit where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged compromises between employers and unions to tackle the country's key economic challenges.

The government announced on Friday it would lift its intake of permanent migrants to 195,000 this financial year, up by 35,000, to help businesses with staff shortfalls and ease reliance on short-term workers.