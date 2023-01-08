Protesters clash with police at COVID antigen kit maker factory in China, videos show

Reuters was unable to obtain any immediate comment from Zybio, but verified, via geolocation, that some of videos were filmed at the company's factory in Chongqing.

One video showed people throwing traffic cones, boxes and stools at police carrying riot shields. Another video, posted on social media platforms such as Twitter and Douyin, showed dozens of protesters chanting "return our money".

A person who answered a phone call at Zybio's headquarters declined to comment on Sunday. Emails to the company were not immediately answered.