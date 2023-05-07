Japan, South Korea seek to deepen cooperation, overcome old disputes

Unresolved historical disputes should not block South Korea and Japan from deepening ties in the face of international crises, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said as he welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Seoul on Sunday.

The pledge by the leaders to boost cooperation has been welcomed by the United States as a way to better confront threats from North Korea and competition from China.

Kishida's bilateral visit, the first by a Japanese leader to Seoul in 12 years, returns the trip Yoon made to Tokyo in March, where they sought to close a chapter on the historical disputes that have dominated Japan-South Korea relations for decades.

"Cooperation and coordination between South Korea and Japan are essential not only for the common interests of the two countries but also for world peace and prosperity in the face of the current severe international situation," Yoon said in opening remarks at their meeting.