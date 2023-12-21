'Daigou' goes corporate as retailers seek new ways to reach Chinese shoppers

The pandemic-era drop in overseas travel by Chinese tourists and students has been a boon for Gen-Z focused online shopping platform Dewu.

The platform where users once mainly bought and sold trendy sneakers to each other has morphed into a marketplace for retailers of all sorts of branded and luxury goods.

Dewu, also known by the English name Poizon, now has 150 million active users, and hosts what retail consultants Re-Hub estimate to be nearly three-quarters of China's luxury cross-border "daigou" trade that was once largely plied by individual shoppers.

"We're getting more formal in that we're allowing some of these larger retailers and developing the tools for the larger retailers to sell into our marketplaces," said Jeff Unze, general manager for the San Francisco office of Poizon Global.

Daigou translates as 'buying on behalf of'. Before the pandemic, millions of Chinese made a living by either travelling abroad and buying items that were cheaper overseas and then reselling them inside China, or shipping items into China.

Trade by daigou was a key sales driver for many global brands including Estee Lauder, a2 Milk and Kirin Holdings-owned supplements and vitamins brand Blackmores, until pandemic-related travel restrictions ground the industry to a halt.